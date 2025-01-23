Govt targets zero ‘sick’ projects under JKR

SHAH ALAM: The Ministry of Works aims to resolve all 16 ‘sick’ projects under the supervision of the Public Works Department (JKR) nationwide this year.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the ‘sick’ projects were identified last year from the total number of projects managed by JKR, some of which were due to financial and management issues with the appointed contractors.

“A project is categorised as sick if it is delayed by 20 per cent or two months from the scheduled date, and in Selangor, there is only one such project, which is the Timah Langat Health Clinic in Sepang,“ he told a press conference after visiting Selangor JKR here today.

Ahmad also said that there are 20 federal projects in Selangor this year, including the construction of new buildings costing RM223.73 million and seven building maintenance projects worth RM28.97 million, all of which are still at the pre-contract stage.

Meanwhile, he said that a total of 49 federal projects worth RM1.097 billion are in the development phase under Selangor JKR, including road construction, building projects, and slope repairs.

Regarding infrastructure repairs in states affected by floods during the Northeast Monsoon last year, Ahmad said the work is expected to begin no later than next month.