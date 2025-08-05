PUTRAJAYA: The government has decided to allow foreign workers to change employers across different sectors of employment, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail announced today.

Saifuddin said the decision was made at the 13th joint committee meeting on the management of foreign workers, which he co-chaired with Minister of Human Resources Steven Sim Chee Keong, here.

Previously, the government only permitted foreign workers to switch employers within the same sector, subject to conditions such as company restructuring, closure, expansion, or approval by a committee overseen by the Department of Labour.

“This policy change will provide various benefits, not just for the government, but also for employers and foreign workers,” Saifuddin said in a statement following the meeting.

He further highlighted that this approach aligns with best practices recommended by international labour organisations and has already been adopted by other developed countries.

Saifuddin said the meeting also agreed on a proposal by the Immigration Department to enhance the management of the Check Out Memo (COM) for foreign workers.

“With today’s decision, employers will be required to be present at the international exit points to manage the departure registration of foreign workers, just as they manage their entry into the country.

“Employers who fail to comply with this requirement could face restrictions on new quota applications and other immigration-related sanctions,” he warned.

Saifuddin also urged all parties to remain vigilant about the government’s policy decisions and adhere to the regulations set forth.

“The government will take stern action against any violations of the rules and laws in force,” he added.

The two-hour meeting, which began at 3 pm, was also attended by Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni, as well as senior officials from the relevant ministries.