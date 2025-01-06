BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with US President Donald Trump on Thursday for talks at the White House, with the Ukraine and Mideast conflicts on the agenda along with rocky trade relations.

The talks will mark Merz's first official visit as chancellor since taking office in early May, and be the first time the two leaders have met.

The two leaders will discuss relations between the two countries, German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said Saturday, as well as “the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and trade policy”.

Trump has rattled Europe with shifts in security and trade policy since returning to the White House, including an array of tariffs on European partners.

Speaking at the WDR Europaforum conference last Monday, Merz said the European Union could retaliate with measures against US technology companies or other tariffs if the transatlantic trade conflict escalates.

“We shouldn’t react heedlessly and hectically,“ Merz said. “But if we can’t do anything else, we would need to use this tool.”

But Merz's government, which last week said it would help Kyiv develop long-range missiles, wants to make sure that Washington will not walk away from Ukraine during its war with Russia.

Merz and Trump have already had several telephone conversations, with the two agreeing earlier this month to visit each other, without giving dates.

With regards to the conflict in Gaza, Merz has sought to heighten the pressure on Israel over its policies, balancing Berlin's support for the Israeli government with criticism of how it is fighting in the territory.

“I no longer understand what the Israeli army is now doing in the Gaza Strip,“ he told public broadcaster WDR last week, warning the Israeli government to not do that which “friends are no longer willing to accept”.