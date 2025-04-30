PUTRAJAYA: The government will continue monitoring chicken egg supply and sales to prevent disruptions following the phased termination of subsidies for the item, effective tomorrow.

Communications Minister and MADANI Government spokesperson Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said joint monitoring will be conducted by the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) and the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM).

He said egg subsidies were introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic when supply chain disruptions occurred.

However, the Cabinet deemed KPKM’s decision to phase out subsidies appropriate as production and stock levels have stabilised and shown improvement, he added.

“The proposed decision by KPKM is justified not only for subsidy savings but also because current egg supply exceeds demand,” Fahmi told a post-Cabinet press conference here today.

The government had previously announced the removal of chicken egg price controls, with subsidies reduced from RM0.10 to RM0.05 per egg effective tomorrow before complete termination on Aug 1.

KPKM said the decision followed industry commitments to maintain sufficient production, noting prolonged price controls and subsidies were unsustainable for local producers and national finances.

The ministry assured intervention measures would minimise cost-of-living impacts.