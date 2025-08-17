Govt to resolve contract doctor issue promptly

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry has begun reviewing the long-standing contract system for government doctors, with Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad (pic) saying the government aims to resolve the issue promptly.

Speaking after launching the National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week 2025 at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa today, Dr Dzulkefly said the contract scheme, introduced in 2016 to manage an oversupply of medical graduates, could no longer be allowed to drag on.

“After nine years – until 2025 and 2026 – many doctors are still stuck in this system. This should not be happening,” he said.

He stressed that action must be taken to ensure fair career progression and stability for the current generation of doctors.

“We do not want a repetition of what happened before. If God wills, I am confident this issue will be resolved, at least in part. We must settle it properly,” he said.

The minister had also assured in July that efforts were underway to expedite the absorption of contract doctors into permanent positions, reaffirming the government’s commitment to address the matter.

His latest remarks come after Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen urged the Health Ministry to abolish the contract system altogether, calling it outdated and counterproductive.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat on Aug 12, Yii said the policy had “outlived its purpose.”

“We are no longer facing an oversupply of doctors; instead, we lack both doctors and adequate medical facilities.

“For those who have served more than three years, especially in rural or remote areas, priority should be given for immediate, permanent placement,” he said.

Medical groups and young doctors have long criticised the contract system for creating job insecurity and stifling career advancement, even as the public healthcare sector continues to struggle with shortages of doctors and nurses.

The ministry has taken some steps to address the situation.

On Aug 10, it announced that 4,352 candidates for Grade UD10 medical officer positions will receive offer letters for permanent appointments by Aug 18.

Those who accept will begin reporting for duty in phases starting Oct 2 at ministry facilities nationwide.

“Permanent appointments must be implemented in stages as they involve officers from various contract cohorts and take into account their seniority and welfare,” the ministry said in a statement.