Govt urged to prepare transition plan for vape traders

PETALING JAYA: As the government moves towards a nationwide vape ban, economists are urging authorities to prepare a structured transition plan to support entrepreneurs invested in the industry.

Economic expert Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bardai said the government should tap into the expertise of local universities and work with vape business owners to develop new and sustainable industries.

He said the vape industry, largely driven by Bumiputera entrepreneurs, is valued at about RM500 million, adding that thousands of small business owners involved now face a critical turning point.

“In the short term, these entrepreneurs would suffer because they are being forced to shift their business direction. Once vapes are banned, they can no longer operate in that space,” he told theSun.

Barjoyai added that many vape entrepreneurs already possess valuable skills in retail, technology and flavour innovation that could be redirected to other sectors through collaboration with academics and technical experts.

“They should use their experience and work with academicians to explore how vape flavour technology could be adapted to other industries such as coffee, tea or other beverage sectors.”

He also said modern businesses are often driven by trends and if Malaysia could create a new, youth-oriented industry that builds on existing expertise while removing health risks, it could become a profitable and sustainable model for the future.

Meanwhile, Universiti Teknologi Mara Puncak Alam senior lecturer Dr Mohamad Idham Md Razak supported the proposed

ban, describing it as a necessary sacrifice for

public health.

“The short and long-term economic impact on Bumiputera entrepreneurs would be a hardship they must endure for the greater benefit of public health.

“Although the ban would cause income loss and job displacement, the long-term cost of allowing harmful products to continue threatening lives and burdening the healthcare system is far greater.”

He acknowledged that the vape industry has created opportunities, especially for young Bumiputera entrepreneurs, but said any business built on harmful products is unsustainable and unethical.

“Bumiputera economic mobility and business ownership must be redirected to healthy and productive sectors that do not endanger public health or the future of

the nation.

“The best policy alternative is a nationwide moratorium coupled with transition assistance. The government needs to provide financial aid, reskilling programmes and incentives to help vape traders shift to safer industries,” he said.

On Aug 23, Health Minister Datuk Seri

Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said a memorandum proposing a vape and e-cigarette ban will be submitted by year-end at the latest.

He revealed that on Aug 22, he presented an early version of the report to the Cabinet at the specific request of the prime minister and Cabinet members.