GRS leaders hold closed-door meeting at Sri Gaya ahead of Sabah polls

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah leaders conducted a private meeting at the official residence of the Sabah Chief Minister last night.

The gathering commenced at 7 pm and was hosted by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who serves as the GRS chairman.

Several coalition leaders departed from Sri Gaya around 10 pm following the conclusion of the discussions.

Attendees included Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan, who leads the Party Solidariti Tanah Airku.

Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee also participated in the meeting.

Parti Bersatu Sabah acting president Datuk Seri Joachim Gunsalam was another notable attendee at the gathering.

The meeting primarily focused on GRS’s strategic preparations for the forthcoming Sabah state election.

GRS comprises multiple political parties including Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, PBS, and STAR.

The coalition also includes SAPP, United Sabah National Organisation, and Liberal Democratic Party.

Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Cinta Sabah complete the eight-party coalition lineup.

The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on November 11 without earlier dissolution.

This automatic dissolution date sets the timeline for the upcoming state election proceedings. – Bernama