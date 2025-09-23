GRS pledges Chinese deputy chief minister if re-elected in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah will appoint a Deputy Chief Minister from the Chinese community if the coalition is re-elected to form the Sabah state government.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor made this pledge to acknowledge the significant role and contributions of the Chinese community in Sabah’s progress and development.

He stated that he would appoint one of the elected Chinese leaders as Deputy Chief Minister if the government receives a fresh mandate.

Hajiji emphasised that the state’s economic growth relies heavily on the contributions from all communities including the Chinese population.

He noted that the Chinese community in Sabah has contributed across various fields and sectors throughout the state’s development.

The Chief Minister attended a dinner with the Chinese community, mission schools, private Chinese schools and non-Muslim religious bodies at the Hakka Hall.

The 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly will automatically dissolve on November 11 if not dissolved earlier, paving the way for the 17th state election.

The current Sabah government maintains three Deputy Chief Ministers, namely Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam and Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Hajiji revealed that he has appointed several expert advisers in oil and gas, finance, investment and law to strengthen state administration.

Most of these appointed expert advisers are of Chinese descent according to the Chief Minister.

This includes Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah, the former Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, who heads the Sabah Law Reform Advisory Council.

The council will review outdated laws and propose relevant, fair and people-friendly reforms for the state.

Its work ensures that Sabah’s administration remains aligned with current needs and developments.

Hajiji concluded that this approach improves state governance and keeps Sabah progressive and respected. – Bernama