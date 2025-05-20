Haj: Nearly 60% of Malaysian pilgrims arrive in Holy Land

MAKKAH: A total of 18,453 prospective Malaysian pilgrims have safely arrived in the Holy Land so far, representing 58.4 per cent of the 31,600 pilgrims scheduled for the 1446H/2025M haj season.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun said that of the total, 17,053 pilgrims (54.0 per cent) are currently in Makkah, while another 1,400 pilgrims (4.4 per cent) are still in Madinah.

Flight statistics indicate that 62 out of 100 flights have safely departed for the Holy Land, with AMAL by Malaysia Airlines (MAS) completing 37 of its 55 scheduled flights, representing 67.3 per cent.

“Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) has operated 25 out of 45 flights, accounting for 55.6 per cent,” he said at a press conference, today.

Mohd Hisham said all 47 flights from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Madinah have been completed, with the final group of pilgrims scheduled to arrive in Jeddah on June 1.

For this haj season, the Saudi Arabian government has approved a quota of 31,600 pilgrims from Malaysia, who are expected to arrive in Madinah and Makkah in stages.

The first Malaysian flight to the Holy Land departed on April 29, while the last is scheduled for June 1. The day of wukuf, on the 9th day of Zulhijjah, is expected to fall on Thursday, June 5.