MAKKAH: To help pilgrims reflect on and evaluate the performance of their haj rituals before returning home, the Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) has introduced a new initiative by distributing digital review forms through Google Forms.

TH Guidance Operations Director Shahrin Awaludin said the initiative is intended to ensure that all religious acts performed by pilgrims are valid, properly executed, and accepted by Allah SWT, especially in adhering to the pillars and obligatory requirements of haj.

He said that adhering to the pillars and obligatory requirements of haj involves specific rites and conditions that Muslims must fulfil. The pillars are essential, and the conditions ensure the pilgrimage’s validity.

“TH usually holds a post-mortem session of the haj, but not all pilgrims can attend. This year, we hope to collect more comprehensive information by distributing Google Forms to all pilgrims.

“From the checklist, if pilgrims find that there are practices that have not been completed, such as throwing or mabit in Mina, they are advised to immediately refer to the Haj facilitators or guides in the Holy Land (PIHTAS) before returning to Malaysia,“ he told the media here.

Shahrin said TH will also hold a series of briefings and haj assessment sessions known as the ‘Post-Mortem Penilaian Ibadat HajI’ with pilgrims at all accommodation colleges in the Holy Land.

“Through this session, we will ensure that pilgrims have fulfilled the pillars and obligatory requirements of Hajj. If there are any shortcomings or rituals have not been properly performed, the guides will provide the necessary advice and guidance, including on performing the pillars of haj and the required dam (penalties imposed on pilgrims who violate certain haj rules).”

He emphasised that the session is crucial to help pilgrims fulfil all the essential and obligatory requirements of Haj before returning home, in hopes that their pilgrimage will be accepted and earn the reward of “Haji Mabrur” (fully accepted haj).

According to Shahrin, pilgrims may reach out to PIHTAS via the e-Taib application to seek clarification on Haj matters if they are hesitant to ask directly, making it easier for them to communicate with Haj guides anytime and from anywhere.

“This matter of worship is very important and critical because we do not want any issues to arise after the pilgrims return to Malaysia. For example, regarding the payment and implementation of ‘dam’, which has to be resolved while in the Holy Land.

“The ‘dam’ cannot be paid or performed after pilgrims have left the Holy Land, as acts of slaughter, such as for goats and ‘fidyah’ are only valid when carried out in the Holy Land,” he said, adding that failure by the pilgrims to fulfil the pillars of hajj could result in their pilgrimage not accepted by Allah SWT.