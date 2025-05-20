MAKKAH: Malaysian haj pilgrims have been advised to wear face masks, due to the dusty and hazy weather conditions here, with the Air Pollution Index (API) reaching an unhealthy level of 180 yesterday.

Malaysian Haj Delegation head Mohd Hisham Harun said the hot and dusty weather affecting Makkah, over the past two to three days, also requires pilgrims to be physically and mentally prepared for weather fluctuations throughout the haj period.

“Therefore, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) advises all pilgrims to wear face masks whenever they leave their rooms, whether heading to the mosque or other areas. It is best to make mask-wearing a daily habit, to safeguard their health,” he said at a press conference here, today.

He added that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) will continue to update pilgrims on the latest weather conditions and API readings, through official channels such as WhatsApp, to ensure they remain informed at all times.

“Pilgrims are also reminded to avoid prolonged exposure to the scorching heat, with current temperatures ranging between 30 and 44 degrees Celsius, and expected to rise to 50 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

“Therefore, both physical and mental preparation are crucial, especially with the Day of Wukuf expected to take place in about two weeks,“ he said.

He also said that TH is actively organising haj preparation programmes and Masyair arrangements, to ensure that Malaysian pilgrims are fully prepared physically, mentally, and spiritually, ahead of the culmination of the haj pilgrimage.

“For this purpose, pilgrims are encouraged to attend religious talks held at their accommodation, and to meet with Holy Land haj facilitators (PIHTAS) for any clarifications regarding the pilgrimage,” he said.

In addition, Mohd Hisham said that TH has also provided an e-Bimbingan channel to enable pilgrims to get haj-related knowledge more easily online, including accessing video recordings.

“Pilgrims can also interact directly via phone calls or messages with haj guides who are in the Holy Land, via e-Taib,” he said.

Mohd Hisham said that pilgrims are also encouraged to increase their recitation of the Quran, dhikr, and prayer, in an effort to draw closer to Allah SWT ahead of Wukuf Day.