Halal auditors must uphold fairness and integrity, says Mohd Na’im

BANGI: The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, has stressed the need for halal auditors to perform their duties with unwavering integrity and impartiality.

Speaking at the Malaysian Auditor Convention 2025, he warned that negligence or bias could damage the credibility of Islamic institutions.

“Fairness must be upheld without differentiating the position of applicants seeking halal certification. This is the role that needs to be fulfilled,” he said.

He also cautioned against any form of bribery or preferential treatment, emphasising that justice must guide the auditing process.

Mohd Na’im highlighted the importance of ethical conduct, urging auditors to avoid accepting gifts from companies applying for halal certification.

“Sometimes, it’s not directly requested, but we make things difficult for applicants, leading them to believe auditors expect rewards. Intentions must be correct,” he added.

The minister reminded the 300 JAKIM-certified auditors to uphold ethical standards to protect the institution’s reputation.

The convention, themed ‘Halal Malaysia, A Catalyst for MADANI Economy,’ saw the launch of the Halal Auditor Guidelines, a key reference for auditors.

A special training course will also be conducted to deepen their understanding of the guidelines.

Malaysia currently has 380 halal auditors, with 202 officially recognised as competent. – Bernama