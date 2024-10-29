Halal certification awareness on the rise - Mohd Na’im

KUALA LUMPUR: The increase in the collection of fees from halal certificate issuance each year reflects a growing awareness among entrepreneurs and industries of the importance of halal certification as an added value to their businesses, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the total fees collected by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), along with the state Islamic religious councils (MAIN) and state religious departments (JAIN), from 2012 to 2023 was RM80,032,254.43.

He said that in 2012, RM3,641,120 in fees were collected, in 2013 RM2,916,468.03, in 2014 RM4,210,323, in 2015 RM4,521,300, in 2016 RM6,361,300, in 2017 RM7,429,602, in 2018 RM7,997,901.40, in 2019 RM9,295,300, in 2020 RM8,872,800, in 2021 RM10,115,500, in 2022 RM10,783,600, and in 2023 RM12,153,640.

Mohd Na’im added that from 2012 to 2023, there were 85,893 holders of the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

He stated that the number of SPHM holders stood at 4,000 companies in 2012, followed by 3,597 in 2013, 5,276 in 2014, 5,441 in 2015, 5,914 in 2016, 7,073 in 2017, 7,579 in 2018, 9,016 in 2019, 8,302 in 2020, 8,879 in 2021, 9,655 in 2022, and 11,161 in 2023.

“This increase shows that Malaysia’s halal certification is well-received by both industry players and consumers in the country,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

He said this in response to a question from Pang Hok Liong (PH-Labis), who asked about the total amount collected by JAKIM for the issuance of halal certificates from 2012 to 2023 and the number of halal certificates issued during the same period.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im stated that the government remained committed to enhancing the number of Malaysian halal certification applications from industry players, including small and micro entrepreneurs.

“In this regard, the government, through JAKIM and MAIN or JAIN, collaborates with relevant agencies to help the industry prepare and meet all the necessary requirements for halal certification applications,” he said.