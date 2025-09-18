Handle Kampung Sungai Baru issue carefully, prioritise interests of the Malays - Sultan Sharafuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has decreed that the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru in Kuala Lumpur must be handled carefully and wisely, with utmost respect and priority placed on the interests of the Malays.

In a statement issued today, His Royal Highness said that while there is no objection to modernising Kampong Bharu, also known as Kampung Baru, in line with the times, any redevelopment plans must come with clear conditions that prioritise and protect the Malay rights.

“It is for this reason that I insist every consideration made by all relevant parties must take into account the historical origins and cultural heritage of Kampong Bharu,” he said.

The Sultan also reminded the public that Kampung Baru was established in 1899 and officially recognised as a Malay settlement for agricultural purposes, a designation granted by his late ancestor, the 5th Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sir Alaeddin Sulaiman Shah Ibni Raja Muda Musa, through the Selangor Government Gazette dated Jan 12, 1900, which classified it as a Malay Agricultural Settlement (MAS).

“I wish to recall the historical roots and significant milestones of the Malay community that took place in Kampong Bharu, which must be preserved,” he said.

In the statement, Sultan Sharafuddin also shared personal reflections and recalled his own experience living and attending Sekolah Kebangsaan Raja Muda in Kampung Baru during the time his late father, Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, served as the Raja Muda of Selangor.

His Royal Highness also noted that the late father of Her Royal Highness Tengku Permaisuri Hajah Norashikin was born in Kampung Baru, where the family continue to live and grow.

“Kampung Bharu was once the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s development. It houses the Sultan Sulaiman Club, the venue of the 1946 Malay Congress of Malaya, which sparked the formation of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO),” the Sultan said.

He further highlighted that during the tragic May 13, 1969, incident, the Sultan Sulaiman Club served as a refuge for the Malay community.

The club’s field was also used as the training ground for the Selangor football team prior to the construction of the Merdeka Stadium. The historic club building remains the property of the Selangor state government.

Sultan Sharafuddin also noted that Kampung Baru was once home to the official residences of the Menteri Besar and State Secretary of Selangor before Kuala Lumpur was handed over to the Federal Government.

The Kampung Baru Jamek Mosque, inaugurated by the Sixth Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Hisamuddin Alam Shah, was also affirmed to remain in its current location.

“Indeed, Kampong Bharu stands as a symbol of Malay resurgence since 1900. Therefore, I want to reiterate that Kampung Bharu plays a crucial role in the survival and dignity of the Malays in Kuala Lumpur,” he emphasised.

“Any decisions or development initiatives in Kampong Bharu must consider the interests of the Malay community, both for the present and the long-term future,” he concluded.