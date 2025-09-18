Permanent flood evacuation centre to be built in Bongawan, Sabah

PAPAR: The National Disaster Management Agency will construct a permanent evacuation centre in Bongawan this year to assist residents affected by disasters, particularly floods.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that detailed discussions will be held with stakeholders, including the Sabah state secretary, to identify a suitable site.

“I visited seven temporary evacuation centres and found that the need for a permanent centre in Bongawan is urgent as the area is frequently hit by floods,” he told reporters.

He confirmed that the centre will include toilets, bathrooms, and cooking areas for volunteers from the Social Welfare Department to prepare meals.

Ahmad Zahid earlier visited and extended condolences to those affected by the landslide in Kampung Mook, Kinarut, which claimed two lives on September 15.

He also visited flood and landslide victims in several districts, including Papar, Membakut, and Bongawan.

Funding has been allocated for the Bongawan project, and the government will expedite its construction following established procedures and regulations.

This will be Sabah’s second permanent evacuation centre, after the Selagon facility in Beaufort which began operations last year.

The centre will also function as a community activity hub during non-flood seasons.

“We already have the model in Selagon and may further improve Bongawan’s centre in terms of size and facilities,” he added.

The government also aims to build similar centres in other Sabah districts, subject to allocations from the Finance Ministry.

Ahmad Zahid assured that the government stands ready to assist flood and landslide victims who lost their homes through rebuilding or repair efforts.

He extended condolences to the families of the landslide victims and thanked the state government, NGOs, and all agencies for their swift rescue and assistance efforts. – Bernama