KUALA LUMPUR: The legal counsel for Segambut member of parliament, Hannah Yeoh, has filed an appeal in the Court of Appeal today challenging the High Court’s decision to dismiss her defamation suit against former Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Musa Hassan.

Hannah, who is also the Minister of Youth and Sports, stated that while she respects the judicial process, she has instructed her counsel to request that the appeal be heard expeditiously.

“I have been advised by my counsel that the full written grounds of judgment from the High Court have not yet been provided. As of now, only a brief explanation is available, listed in writing on the court’s e-review system on Dec 23.

“Therefore, it would be premature at this stage to draw any conclusions about the High Court’s overall decision and the reasons behind it,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

On Monday, the media reported that the High Court had dismissed Hannah’s defamation suit against Musa over alleged defamatory statements he made during a forum at Universiti Teknologi MARA four years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Arziah Mohamed Apandi ruled that she had failed to prove that the statements made by the defendant were defamatory.