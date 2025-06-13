KUALA LUMPUR: Want to win a hotel stay in Cameron Highlands or Port Dickson worth nearly RM2,000? Here’s your chance!

Over 200 lucky draw prizes await visitors at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 Carnival, which runs from today until Sunday at Sunway Putra Mall here.

HAWANA 2025 Carnival and Exhibition Working Committee chairman Mohd Farhan Mustafa Kamal said this is the first time the carnival is being held in the federal capital since HAWANA celebrations began in 2018.

“In previous years, we organised carnivals at each HAWANA location, but this is the first time we are bringing it to Kuala Lumpur.

“Our main focus is to showcase developments in media and journalism to the public while offering exciting attractions, including this year’s very special lucky draw,” he told Bernama today.

Activities at the carnival include casual talk sessions with agencies, quizzes, guest artist performances, colouring activities, Meet & Greet sessions, as well as forums and workshops on creative writing, photography, podcasting, and media literacy for youth and senior citizens.

In the interactive media zone, visitors can experience the broadcasting world at the booths of Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Media Prima Berhad, Astro and TV AlHijrah.

There will also be live crossovers from Bernama TV’s HAWANA Mini Studio, an interactive “Breaking News” game by Bernama Radio, and the “Klik Dengan Bijak” (Click Wisely) exhibition by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

With the theme ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics’, the HAWANA 2025 celebration will also feature the HAWANA Media Forum tomorrow, focusing on the latest developments in the local media industry.

Agency exhibitions and interactive booths also showcase digital broadcasting technology by New Straits Times Press (NSTP), along with photo book sales and media archives.

The carnival also includes participation from government agencies such as the Department of Information and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP), as well as booths by young entrepreneurs and a “community market” featuring media cooperatives, non-governmental organisations and journalist alumni groups.

The highlight of the HAWANA 2025 celebration will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives from local journalists’ associations, and members of the media from ASEAN countries are expected to attend, providing a platform for industry experts to exchange ideas and build strategic connections.