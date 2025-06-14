KUALA LUMPUR: The National Heart Institute (IJN)’s participation in the HAWANA 2025 celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur aims to raise awareness on the importance of early heart disease detection, particularly among media practitioners.

IJN Corporate Social Responsibility coordinator, Nur Fatiha Azureen Roslan, said the collaboration with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) is a gesture of appreciation for the media’s vital role in disseminating health information to the public.

“This initiative serves as a platform for IJN to directly engage with media professionals, raising awareness of heart health and encouraging them to be advocates for health education within their communities.

“Our key message is the importance of early detection. Heart attacks can strike without warning, even while on duty. Early screening can save lives and help prevent serious complications,” she told Bernama at the IJN booth today.

IJN offered free basic health screenings, including blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks, along with initial consultations with medical officers at the booth.

“We also shared information with visitors about our cardiac care services, including preventive measures, early warning signs of heart attacks and the importance of regular check-ups,” said Nur Fatiha Azureen.

As part of efforts to promote early detection, she said IJN is offering special discounts of between 15 and 30 percent on five heart screening packages at the IJN Wellness Centre.

The discounted packages are: Basic Heart Screening (RM500 → RM350, 30 pct off); Essential Heart Screening (RM900 → RM765, 15 pct off); Heart Scan Screening (RM2,500 → RM2,000, 20 pct off); Premier Heart Screening (RM2,200 → RM1,760, 20 pct off) and Presidential Heart Screening (RM4,088 → RM3,270.40, 25 pct off)

She added that IJN now offers a wide range of advanced cardiology treatments and facilities, including a 24-hour Heart Attack Centre and specialised expertise in interventional cardiology, cardiac surgery and paediatric heart care.

“Through this initiative, we hope media professionals will become more proactive about their heart health and, in turn, serve as vital messengers of health information within their communities,” she said.

Meanwhile, public university lecturer P Selvarani, 59, praised the initiative to provide free heart screenings for media personnel during the HAWANA 2025 celebration, describing it as a meaningful gesture of appreciation for those in the field whose own health is often overlooked.

She said the experience offered valuable insights that she hopes to share with her students, particularly on the challenges faced by media professionals, including work-related stress and the rapid advancement of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI).

“I truly appreciate IJN and Bernama’s effort, not only for offering health screenings, but also for placing media workers at the heart of this initiative. It’s a sincere form of recognition for their invaluable contributions,” she said.

Another visitor, Rosidayu Sabran, 57, described IJN’s basic health screening offered at the celebration as an effective way to raise early awareness about heart disease among the public.

She said the initiative gave busy individuals a convenient opportunity to assess their health status through simple screenings that could serve as early indicators before seeking further medical attention if needed.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration was officially launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today.

Organised by the Ministry of Communications with Bernama as the implementing agency, the event aims to honour the vital role and contributions of journalists in the nation’s development.