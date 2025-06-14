KUALA LUMPUR: The enactment of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) Act marks a significant milestone in the country’s media landscape, serving to enhance media integrity, said Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) president Datuk Yong Soo Heong.

Speaking at the HAWANA 2025 Forum today, Yong said the MMC Bill, passed by Parliament this year, culminated years of deliberation aimed at establishing a self-regulatory body to empower media practitioners while ensuring accountability.

“This Act is designed to safeguard journalistic integrity, promote fair reporting, and provide a structured mechanism for addressing public concerns about media practices,” he said.

Also present were MPI chief executive officer Ainol Amriz Ismail, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 project director.

Yong expressed his appreciation to Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, as well as former minister Gobind Singh Deo, for their efforts in championing the Act.

He said the legislation aims to strengthen ethical standards and restore public trust in journalism while ensuring that professionals in the field have the autonomy to self-regulate.

On the growing role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism, Yong acknowledged its potential in enhancing newsroom operations but cautioned against over-reliance on the technology.

“Yet, while AI presents exciting opportunities, it must be adopted judiciously. Journalism is not merely about data processing; it is about human judgment, investigative rigour and ethical responsibility,” he said.

Yong stressed that AI should complement, not replace, journalists, and the challenge lies in integrating the technology responsibly to enhance the credibility and effectiveness of media without eroding core journalistic values.

The HAWANA 2025 Forum, which took place at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (WTCKL), discussed the topic “Malaysian Media Council: Regulator or Media Protector?”, followed by a technology-sharing session titled “AI & Media: Tool, Threat or Opportunity?”

The forum, jointly organised by Bernama and MPI, also served as an important platform for the Pro tem Committee of the Malaysian Media Council (MMM) to voice their views on the direction of the industry after the approval of the MMC Bill 2024 in Parliament.

Themed “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics”, HAWANA 2025 is the largest gathering of Malaysian media practitioners. It is organised by the Communications Ministry through Bernama as the implementing agency.

The prestigious event will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at WTCKL at about noon today.