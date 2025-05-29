KUCHING: The Sarawak government has expressed its willingness to send media practitioners who are also natives of the state to participate in an executive course related to journalism in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg stated that the approach was taken to enhance the quality of news reporting, thereby elevating the prestige of the country’s journalism industry.

“If we can provide free tertiary education, of course, I have an allocation to send journalists for this executive programme.

“The selection of journalists to attend this executive course involves the collaboration of journalist associations in Sarawak to see the qualifications of candidates... I hope this effort will improve the quality of reporting, and specifically for media practitioners from Sarawak who have new ideas for the future of journalism,” he said.

He told reporters after the Carbon Asia 2025 Conference, here, today.

Earlier, Abang Johari was reported to have said that Sarawak plans to send two journalists to Cambridge, United Kingdom to participate in an executive course related to journalism to improve the standard of local news reporting to be on par with international standards.

In conjunction with National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025, he also expressed his appreciation to the country’s media practitioners.

The HAWANA 2025 Main Event, scheduled to take place on June 14 at Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre (KLWTC), will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and is expected to be attended by approximately 1,000 media practitioners from around the world.

HAWANA, organised by the Ministry of Communications with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) as the implementing agency, will feature various events including the Pantun Festival on May 31 and a pre-launch event with strategic partners at Wisma Bernama on June 3, as well as a media forum jointly organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14.