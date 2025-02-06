BALIK PULAU: Two hikers suffering from dehydration and fatigue while climbing a hill at Teluk Bahang Forest Park, here, were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) personnel yesterday night.

Penang JBPM Fire and Rescue Operations assistant director John Sagun Francis said the man and woman, aged 40 and 34 respectively, contacted the department at 6.40 pm, informing them they were feeling weak.

“Firefighters from the Teluk Bahang Fire and Rescue Station were immediately sent to the scene after the victims shared their location via WhatsApp, indicating they were at Station 10 of the Teluk Bahang Forest Park.

“The firefighters hiked to the location and successfully found both individuals in an exhausted state. They were safely brought down to the foot of the hill at 10.51 pm,” he said in a statement.

Both victims were later handed over to the medical team for further treatment.