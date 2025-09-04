Hawker stalls shut down after 60 years in business

PETALING JAYA: After more than six decades of serving the community, a row of stalls at Jalan 51/217 in PJS 51 has been ordered to shut down, leaving operators devastated as they prepare to leave behind a place filled with memories, friendships and loyal customers.

For many, the move marks not just the loss of a business site but also the end of a shared history.

One hawker, whose family has run a stall for four generations, said

it felt like part of her life was being taken away.

She has been operating there since 1998, opening daily at 5am and serving more than 300 customers until closing time at 2pm.

“This place is very strategic because of the parking and the community. I have so many regulars and over the years, the other hawkers have also become like family to me.

“Now, we are being separated after knowing each other for so long, and it is very hard for me.”

The hawkers claimed they were not given proper written notice before being told to vacate.

“They just called us for a meeting with (the Petaling Jaya City Council) and told us we had one month. Today is our last day here and I feel so sad.

“I wanted to pass this business down to my children for the next generation, but now (the situation) does not allow it.”

Traders were told the land was needed for drainage and parking upgrades, but were informed they would not be allowed to return once works were completed.

“I said if you want to do the drain, that is fine, I could even use my own money to rebuild the shop later. But they strictly refused.”

Another hawker, who has been selling Indian food for 20 years and asked not to be named, said leaving was painful.

“This place has been here for 60 years. My stall has been here for 20 years, while the one at the end has been here for more than 50 years. We had no electricity but still we stayed.

“We have fed so many people here and built so many memories. The new place is small, the parking is limited and it is so congested that even cooking would be a challenge. They have given us a place somewhere near Seksyen 51a.

“I worry about whether customers would come, but what choice do we have? This stall is our livelihood, our way of supporting our families. To walk away from

here is heartbreaking.”

Ali, 32, who has run his stall for 11 years, admitted the sudden eviction had forced him to rethink his future.

“I thought I would just focus on earning here, save money and continue working. I did not want to think about marriage yet. But with just one month’s notice to leave, everything has changed. I feel sad.”

Another operator, Shahilabanu Abdul Malik, 52, who has been selling food for more than 25 years, said the hawkers were summoned

to a meeting in July and told to vacate by Aug 8.

“They only gave us a new place, no cash compensation. We had to follow. We have been here so long, but we cannot fight the rules.”

For the hawkers, the warongs were more than businesses, they were homes where livelihoods were built, children grew up and generations of regulars were fed.

As they prepare to move on, they carry not only their recipes

and equipment, but also the memories of a place that united the community.

theSun contacted the city council for comment but no response was received at press time.