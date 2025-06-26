HCTM-UKM first in Malaysia to offer ACL surgery as day-care

KUALA LUMPUR: Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HCTM-UKM) is poised to become the first medical facility in the country to perform Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) reconstruction surgery as a day-care procedure. This milestone reflects a major leap in patient-centred healthcare.

The Sports Injury and Arthroscopic Unit of HCTM’s Orthopaedic and Traumatology Department will conduct the procedure on two patients scheduled for Monday (June 30). Leading the surgical team are Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Badrul Akmal Hisham Md Yusoff and Dr Muhamad Karbela Reza Ramlan.

ACL reconstruction surgery restores knee stability by replacing a torn ligament with a graft. The team will employ the Modified UKM Internal Bracing (MUIB) technique, which enhances graft protection and stability during recovery. “This approach accelerates rehabilitation, allowing patients to resume daily activities sooner,“ HCTM-UKM stated.

Traditionally, ACL surgery required several days of hospitalisation for post-operative monitoring. However, advancements in surgical methods, anaesthesia, and post-surgery care now enable same-day discharge. “Patients rest briefly before going home, cutting hospital time, costs, and infection risks while speeding up recovery,“ the hospital added.