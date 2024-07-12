Health Minister assures transparency in doctor assault case

TUMPAT: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad has assured that allegations of a doctor being assaulted by an assistant medical officer at a hospital in Perak are being taken seriously, with a thorough investigation underway.

He said the incident is an isolated case and does not tarnish the overall image of the healthcare system.

“The case is still under police investigation, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) will decide on appropriate action once the investigative process is completed.

“To ensure transparency, the MOH has also established an independent investigation panel led by former Public Services director-general, Tan Sri Borhan Dollah,“ he told a press conference after visiting a temporary relief centre at Maktab Rendah Sains MARA Tumpat here today.

Dr Dzulkefly also urged the public to refrain from speculating on the matter, as this could interfere with the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ: Doctor was bullied by colleague - Perak Health Department

Yesterday, the Perak Health Department issued a letter of reprimand to a medical officer accused of assaulting a male doctor during an incident in June at a hospital in Perak.

Its director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha said the letter was sent to the officer on July 31 following the completion of an internal investigation.

Addressing complaints about the quality of nurses’ uniforms, Dr Dzulkefly said the MOH is awaiting a detailed report before taking action.

“The ministry is still investigating the issue and needs time to review the findings before making any decisions,“ he said.

On Oct 23, the Malayan Nurses Union acknowledged receiving complaints about the fabric used for nurses’ uniforms, which some described as stiff and uncomfortable for work.

Union president Saaidah Athman confirmed the feedback but declined to comment on allegations that the fabric resembled shroud material.