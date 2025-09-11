Health Ministry drafting cabinet memorandum on proposed vape ban

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry is currently drafting a Cabinet Memorandum regarding the proposed ban on electronic cigarettes or vapes to ensure thorough implementation planning.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad stated the memorandum will outline specific details and implementation phases for the proposed prohibition.

He requested public patience regarding announcement timelines and implementation mechanisms pending cabinet consideration.

“I cannot pre-empt the Cabinet’s decision as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim fully supports this initiative and requested proper preparation before presentation,“ he said during a press conference after launching PUSRAWI Hospital’s World Breastfeeding Week 2025 celebration.

Dzulkefly previously announced on August 23 that the memorandum would reach cabinet by year-end following expert committee recommendations.

He separately encouraged more private hospitals to adopt the Baby-Friendly Hospital Initiative to support breastfeeding practices.

Only 31 out of 180 private hospitals currently hold BFHI recognition compared to all 128 government hospitals nationwide achieving this status.

Dzulkefly emphasized exclusive breastfeeding’s significant impact on physical growth, brain development, and disease prevention during the first 1,000 days of life.

He noted the initiative supports Malaysia’s National Nutrition Policy objectives and Sustainable Development Goals 2030 targets.

The minister specifically praised Pusrawi Specialist Hospital for establishing Malaysia’s first private induced lactation clinic supporting adoptive mothers.

“This initiative strengthens emotional bonds between adoptive mothers and children while ensuring comprehensive maternal support,“ he added. – Bernama