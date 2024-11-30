Heroic soldier who saved four teenagers promoted to staff sergeant

KUALA LUMPUR: A gallant soldier who risked his life to save four teenagers from drowning in a lake in Puncak Alam, Selangor last Sunday has been promoted to Staff Sergeant.

The rank was awarded to Mohd Nor Khalid from the 41st Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial) Sungai Buloh Camp by the Army Chief Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan in a brief ceremony at Wisma Pertahanan here yesterday.

Commenting on Mohd Nor’s bravery, Muhammad Hafizuddeain said the promotion was in appreciation and recognition for the services of the military personnel in saving civilian lives in emergency situations.

“He took a big risk considering the situation at the time and thank God, all the victims were saved. His action required courage because a spontaneous act is not easy.

“His attitude and act should be an example to every member of the military and hopefully inspire all Malaysians,“ he said at a press conference after the ceremony.

Recalling the day he saved the four teenagers, Mohd Nor said he was at home when a neighbour alerted him via Whatsapp at 12.30 pm to an incident where a boat boarded by some teenagers in a lake near his house had capsized.

He rushed to the scene to find a crowd had formed near the lake but the authorities had not arrived yet.

According to residents, the teenagers were struggling to stay afloat in the water for almost 45 minutes after their canoe sank in the middle of the lake.

“At that moment, I thought about their dire straits, being in the lake for such a long time.

“By trusting in God, I dared myself because their lives were my priority. My own children also flashed across my mind and I am grateful that God made it easy to save them,“ he said after the promotion ceremony.

Mohd Nor said he swam for over 45 metres towards the victims before successfully saving them within 15 minutes by taking them one by one to the bank of the lake.

The heroic military personnel will be retiring next year after 20 years of service.