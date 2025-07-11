Indonesian couple jailed 6 months for illegal entry into Malaysia

SIBU: An Indonesian couple has been sentenced to six months in prison by the Sessions Court here after admitting to entering Malaysia without valid travel documents. Judge Musyiri Peet delivered the verdict for 39-year-old Heriadi and his 36-year-old wife, Keti, who will be handed over to the Immigration Department after serving their jail terms.

The couple entered Malaysia illegally on June 23 around 9.50 pm near Jalan Teku-Pasai Siong. They were charged under Section 6(1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), which carries a maximum penalty of RM10,000, five years’ imprisonment, or both, along with possible whipping of up to six strokes.

Authorities detained the pair during a police spot check while investigating the murder of an Indonesian national at a plantation hut on Jalan Rantau Panjang. Immigration records confirmed they had no valid entry or exit documents under their names.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Cynthia Emmelda Jerry led the prosecution, while the defendants had no legal representation.

In a separate case, Heriadi faces a murder charge at the Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing fellow Indonesian Andi on June 22 at a plantation hut. No plea was recorded as the case falls under the High Court’s jurisdiction, with the next hearing scheduled for August 29. - Bernama