High seat belt compliance in Penang buses – JPJ reports

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) has observed a high level of adherence to seat belt regulations among express and tour bus passengers and drivers in the state. The findings follow a special enforcement operation conducted since Tuesday to monitor compliance with the new directive.

During the operation, JPJ officers inspected 125 express buses and 43 tour buses. Only three summonses were issued—one to a driver and two to passengers—for failing to wear seat belts. The driver was caught at the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza while traveling from Kedah to Kuala Lumpur. The two passengers, on a bus from Ipoh to Butterworth, were identified by undercover JPJ officers onboard.

“All three individuals were fined RM300 each,” said JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail. He noted that the low number of violations indicates strong public awareness of the regulation.

Speaking after an enforcement operation at Penang Sentral Bus Terminal, Zulkifly explained that JPJ deployed plainclothes officers to discreetly monitor compliance. “If a driver or passenger is found not wearing a seat belt, the officer can immediately issue a summons,” he said.

In addition to undercover checks, JPJ conducted inspections at major terminals, including Penang Sentral and Sungai Nibong, as well as rest stops and roadblocks. “Seat belts are for personal safety. In the event of an accident, they can prevent passengers from being thrown from their seats,” Zulkifly added.

He also urged public transport operators to ensure their buses meet safety standards by having functional seat belts. “Express buses registered from Jan 1, 2020, must be fitted with seat belts. Operators of older buses are encouraged to install them before commencing any journey,” he said.

The enforcement aligns with the Motor Vehicles (Seat Belt and Child Restraint System) Rules 1978 (Amendment 2008).