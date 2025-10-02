Hishamuddin Aun’s passing a great loss to journalism says Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has described the passing of former New Straits Times Press group editor-in-chief Datuk Hishamuddin Aun as a great loss to the country’s journalism fraternity.

Fahmi said the late Hishamuddin had contributed significantly to the development of the media industry, making him a highly respected figure.

He expressed condolences to all family members in a Facebook post tonight.

Fahmi prayed that Hishamuddin’s soul would be showered with mercy, his sins forgiven, and be placed among the righteous.

Hishamuddin died of pneumonia at Sultan Idris Hospital in Serdang at about 7.45 pm today.

He had been admitted to the intensive care unit for over a month before his passing.

His remains will be laid to rest at the Sungai Sekamat Muslim Cemetery in Kajang tomorrow.

Hishamuddin was appointed Berita Harian group editor for three years from 2003 to 2006.

He had extensive experience in sports journalism throughout his distinguished career.

The veteran journalist also served nearly a decade with Astro Arena before his retirement. – Bernama