MELAKA: The state government is set to enhance the value of the historic Melaka Tengah district police headquarters (IPD) building in Banda Hilir, which will be transformed into the Melaka Police Museum Complex, further enriching Melaka’s tourism offerings.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said that the decision stems from the building’s aesthetic and historical value. Constructed in 1924, the structure originally served as an administrative office during the British colonial era, known as the Malacca Volunteer Drill Hall for the Straits Settlement Volunteer Force (SSVF), until 1948.

“This building holds substantial historical significance, closely linked to the history of the Melaka Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM). We are working to collaborate with the management at Bukit Aman, who have in principle, agreed to designate this building as the Melaka Police Museum Complex,“ he said.

He further emphasised that the building holds immense potential to attract tourists, especially given its recognition by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The goal now is to upgrade the building’s structure to meet museum standards, ensuring it becomes a prominent historical site.

He made the remarks to reporters after attending the closing ceremony of the Melaka Tengah IPD and the Community Policing programme, held as part of a state-government collaboration with the PDRM, at the old Melaka Tengah IPD building, today, which was also attended by the Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Elaborating further, Ab Rauf said that the Perbadanan Muzium Melaka (PERZIM) had also held discussions with the PDRM Museum in Kuala Lumpur, to collaborate on the donation of artefacts and exhibition materials, as well as to carry out a damage assessment report, and prepare a detailed conservation plan for the building.

He added that the temporary relocation of the Melaka Tengah IPD to a new location at Wisma Amanah, in Batu Berendam, was a practical and realistic effort, to ensure the comfort and well-being of both the PDRM personnel and the public who engage with the IPD.

“This old building is no longer suitable for administrative functions. Through funding and collaboration with the Home Ministry, we’ve secured the necessary budget. We are optimistic that the new building, which will be constructed in Krubong, will provide comfort for those conducting their business there,” he added.