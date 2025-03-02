HIV cases in Malaysia: 90% men, largest age group in their 20s

PETALING JAYA: The 2024 Global AIDS Monitoring Report indicates that 90% of those living with HIV in Malaysia, which amounts to 85,283 individuals, are men, while women make up 10% of those with the condition.

The data shows that the largest age group infected with HIV in 2023 was 20-29 years old (44%), followed by 30-39 years old (31%) and individuals aged 40-49 years old (13%).

The highest number of HIV cases in 2023 was recorded in Selangor, with 1,062 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur (357), Sabah (320), Sarawak (248), and Johor (236).

Malaysian AIDS Foundation Chairman Professor Datuk Dr. Adeeba Kamarulzaman primarily attributed the rise in HIV infections to sexual activity, expressing concern over the increasing number of young people engaging in unprotected sex, according to Utusan Malaysia.

Dr. Adeeba also said that individuals lacking knowledge about HIV prevention methods, such as using condoms and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), are among the main factors contributing to the rise in infections.

Furthermore, she said the societal stigma surrounding HIV patients, which not only complicates access to treatment but may also contribute to the continued spread of the disease, warning that individuals who do not seek treatment risk “unknowingly transmitting the virus to others.”

“The social stigma surrounding HIV prevents many at-risk individuals from getting tested or receiving the treatment they need. High-risk groups, such as men who have sex with men and individuals involved in sex work, also report higher infection rates,” she said.

“Despite efforts to raise awareness and improve access to treatment, unprotected sexual intercourse remains the primary factor in the spread of the virus. The government provides free treatment to affected groups, but many are still reluctant to seek treatment due to stigma,” she added.

The report indicates that 84% (71,927) of all cases were aware of their HIV status, having been informed through the national surveillance system.

Additionally, the data from the report shows that the virus is mainly transmitted through male-to-male sexual activity, followed by heterosexual sexual activity, with a smaller percentage of transmissions from sharing injecting equipment.

However, 68% of all patients in 2023 discovered their diagnosis late, showing only a slight decrease from the previous year. This highlights the ongoing need for awareness campaigns targeting high-risk groups to encourage annual testing.