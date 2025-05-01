PART of getting married is being loyal to your spouse no matter what but every now and then there will be a wandering eye, straying away from their vows.

A local man’s promiscuity has resulted in a devastating consequence for his wife who was diagnosed with HIV after the birth of her second child 18 years ago.

A housewife identified as Zana, said she was still breastfeeding her second child when she went for a health check-up which confirmed the HIV-positive diagnosis.

“My husband is a fisherman.

“When I gave birth to our first child, he was having an affair with other women, but I didn’t suspect anything at that time.

“It wasn’t until I gave birth to our second child that I noticed small lumps in my private area. After going to a nearby clinic, I was confirmed to be infected with HIV, and my husband was also diagnosed with it,” she was quoted as saying by Chinese news portal 8TV.

The 42-year-old said she felt ashamed of her diagnosis, shielding herself away from society initially but fortunately, she was gradually accepted by people around her who understood her circumstances over time.

It was reported that Zana became depressed in the first five years of her living with the virus and is still receiving follow-up treatment at Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Kedah.

“In addition to being diagnosed with HIV, I also have other health issues, including asthma and a brain tumor.”

“I have accepted the fate that life has given me, but I want to tell women who have contracted HIV not to be afraid to face the reality and continue to receive treatment at the hospital,” she was also quoted as saying.

Living with HIV is a struggle in itself for Zana but her gratitude does not waver as neither of her children contracted the virus however her second child was diagnosed with cancer.