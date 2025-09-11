Home Ministry condemns violence against Dang Wangi police chief

PETALING JAYA: The Home Ministry has condemned the violent attack that injured Dang Wangi district police chief during a public gathering today, describing it as “vile, uncivilised and utterly unacceptable.”

Its minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pic) stressed that while the Federal Constitution guarantees the right to peaceful assembly, such freedoms must be exercised responsibly and within the boundaries of law, decorum and social norms.

“Malaysia is a sovereign nation governed by the rule of law. Every citizen must respect this principle and refrain from conduct that undermines national order,” he said in a statement, today.

He added that authorities have been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that both the perpetrators and masterminds behind the attack are swiftly brought to justice.

“The safety and wellbeing of the people, as well as the integrity of our security forces, are priorities that cannot be compromised,” he said.

Saifuddin noted that the government has long upheld the right to peaceful assembly, with many gatherings taking place without obstruction as long as they complied with legal requirements.

However, he warned that freedom of assembly comes with responsibility.

“The government will not compromise with any attempt to misuse this right for narrow political purposes, to create unrest or to incite hatred through false information,” he added.

