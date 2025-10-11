Home Ministry gets RM21.2 billion in Budget 2026 for security upgrades

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry’s increased allocation of RM21.2 billion will strengthen security assets and upgrade facilities for its uniformed services.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stated the budget rise from RM19.5 billion will also enhance border control and capabilities against cyber threats.

He confirmed that the welfare of uniformed personnel remains a priority in Budget 2026.

Saifuddin Nasution reiterated the ministry’s dedication to ensuring Malaysia stays safe, prosperous, and peaceful.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the allocation will positively impact police welfare, infrastructure, and operational efficiency.

He pledged that the Royal Malaysia Police will use every ringgit optimally to strengthen national security and public wellbeing.

The police force commits to implementing all initiatives with integrity, accountability, and sound financial discipline.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the RM21.2 billion allocation while tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament.

Priority initiatives include RM1 billion for procuring 100 new 4x4 pickup trucks for police intelligence and operations.

This budget also covers four Fast Patrol Vessels for the Marine Police Force and a Maritime Surveillance Aircraft for the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

More than RM1.5 billion is allocated for constructing and upgrading new facilities for uniformed bodies.

These projects include the Kelantan MMEA State Complex in Tok Bali and the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters.

Other projects are the Lawin Police Station in Gerik, Perak, and the redevelopment of the MMEA and PPM Integrated Complex in Labuan.

The Kudat Maritime Zone Complex in Sabah will also benefit from this facility upgrade allocation. – Bernama