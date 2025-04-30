Homeowners affected by URA Act get assurance

PETALING JAYA: Homeowners whose properties are affected by redevelopment projects under the proposed Urban Renewal Act (URA) will receive a “house for a house”, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this assurance is clearly outlined in the draft of the URA Bill.

“Yes, that’s why Section 14 of the draft Bill states that homeowners must not receive anything less favourable from the redevelopment project,” Nga said at Residensi Kerinchi yesterday.

Earlier, Nga led a site visit comprising members of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara, as well as members of the media.

The visit covered several redevelopment sites, including Flat Sutera Taman Desa Bakti Selayang, Flat Kuchai Jaya, 1Razak Mansion, and Residensi Kerinchi.

Nga said Residensi Kerinchi serves as clear proof that no one will be displaced once a redevelopment project is implemented.

“Ninety-six per cent of the residents are Malays who have been living here since before the area was redeveloped,” he added.

The site visits were attended by nine senators and 10 MPs.

Nga also slammed Opposition lawmakers for not participating in the visit, which was organised to allow them to witness the conditions of dilapidated buildings identified for redevelopment.

He urged the Opposition not to obstruct the government’s efforts to uplift the livelihoods of the people.

Nga further said any lawmaker intending to vote against the URA should first experience living in the deteriorating housing conditions themselves.

“I want to stress that for opposition MPs who oppose this, please come see me. I’ll give you a form and a vacant unit and I suggest you let your wife and children live there,” he said.

The DAP lawmaker said the ministry had conducted 79 rounds of stakeholder engagement before moving forward with the Bill.

These engagements included discussions with homebuyer and developer associations, academics, NGOs, and the Parliamentary Special Select Committee.

Meanwhile, Shah Alam MP Azli Yusof from Parti Amanah Negara said Opposition lawmakers who did not attend the site visit should refrain from making assumptions and instead base their views on facts and ground realities.

“They must give their views and thoughts based on facts.

“They cannot play on sentiment or try to scare homeowners in urban areas by saying they’ll be forced to buy new units from developers at high prices or that they’ll be driven out of the city.

“Statements like these only inflame racial tensions. What the government is doing through the ministry is to ensure that all homeowners – Malay, Chinese and Indian – will still have a place in the city,” Azli said after the press conference.

Concerns have been raised since it was revealed that the government plans to introduce the URA, which seeks to reduce the homeowner consent threshold for urban renewal projects from the current 100% to 80%.

The proposed law is expected to be tabled in Parliament this July.

Critics have warned that the lower threshold could lead to gentrification and the displacement of Malay and Bumiputera communities currently residing in prime urban areas.