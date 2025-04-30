UK report crowns Penang a top-value holiday hotspot for 2025

PENANG has once again proven itself as a top-value destination, ranking 12th in the 2025 UK Post Office Holiday Money Report for affordability among 47 global holiday spots.

This annual report, produced by the UK’s leading foreign exchange provider, evaluates travel expenses across key destinations using the Worldwide Holiday Costs Barometer.

Eight everyday holiday items were assessed — including a three-course meal for two with wine, drinks, sun cream, and insect repellent — with Penang’s total cost standing at £83.05 (RM479.94).

The Pearl of the Orient finds itself in good company, with Algarve in Portugal topping the list at £58.95, followed closely by Cape Town (£59.84), Tokyo (£63.34) and Kuta, Bali (£66.88). Others ahead of Penang include Delhi, Sunny Beach, Hoi An, Prague, Phuket, and Costa del Sol, while Penang edges out Mombasa, Lanzarote, Marmaris, and more.

“For the 19th annual Post Office Travel Money Holiday Money Report, we surveyed 47 destinations to create our biggest ever barometer of costs. It found prices for food, drinks and other things tourists buy have gone down in around half of those we also looked at in 2024,” the report read.

Penang’s reputation for value has been consistent. In 2024, it ranked 13th in the UK’s Post Office Travel Money Long Haul Holiday Report and 11th in the previous edition of the Holiday Money Report — even beating destinations like Phuket, Delhi and Costa del Sol.