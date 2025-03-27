SERDANG: Hospitals nationwide, particularly Emergency and Trauma Departments (ETD), are at their highest level of preparedness to ensure medical needs are fully met throughout the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said ETDs are operating at full capacity, with the Health Ministry (MOH) implementing a staggered leave system for medical personnel to ensure effective emergency response.

“I want to ensure hospital preparedness remains at the highest level both during and after Aidilfitri,” he told reporters after a working visit to the ETD at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital (HSIS) here today.

He also expressed satisfaction with HSIS’s SMART Bed Monitor System (SBMSys), which has improved efficiency in reducing patient waiting times for ward mission and further treatment.

On hospital congestion, Dzulkefly said MOH is continuously working to address the issue, including increasing the number of medical staff at hospitals.

“Our major hospitals are really tight, but this also reflects our ongoing efforts to manage the situation.

“I would like to remind the public not to delay seeking medical attention during Aidilfitri. If you have any symptoms, don’t wait too long. Go to the hospital immediately,” he said.

Earlier, Dzulkefly visited staff and patients at HSIS Serdang and distributed sahur meal packs to on-duty medical personnel.

Meanwhile, on the ePlacement system, Dzulkefly said MOH is committed to implementing the best solution for all medical personnel.

“We will do our best to ensure fairness, empathy and the well-being of our staff in every decision we make,” he said.

On Tuesday, Dzulkefly said the ePlacement system is expected to reopen between May and June.

Prior to this, the Gabungan Pegawai Perubatan Malaysia urged the MOH to reinstate the original ePlacement results from Feb 27, which were cancelled, delaying the permanent appointments of 2,245 medical officers.