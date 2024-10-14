Hostel warden charged with physical sexual assault on 13-year-old boy

BUTTERWORTH: A man, who was arrested for alleged connection with GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), was charged in the Sessions Court here today for physical sexual assault on a 13-year-old boy two years ago.

Muhammad Miqdam Muhammad Amir, 24, who was then a hostel warden, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

He was charged with touching the victim’s private part for sexual purposes at Rumah Jagaan Harapan Al Mahabbah, Jalan Bagan Buata, Nibong Tebal near here at midnight on July 11, 2022.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read together with Section 16(1) of the same law, which provides a prison sentence of not more than 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

The court allowed Muhammad Miqdam bail of RM5,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at a police station once a month and not to intimidate the victim.

The court also set Nov 14 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Wan Amira Ruzaini Wan Abdul Razak appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Naqieya Zulkernain, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.