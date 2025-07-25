Hot weather alert issued for Sabah and Sarawak regions

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a level one hot weather alert for eight areas in Sabah and Sarawak as of 4 pm today. The affected regions include Kota Marudu, Beluran, Telupid, and Sandakan in Sabah, along with Sibu, Marudi, Telang Usan, and Limbang in Sarawak.

A level one heatwave alert is triggered when an area records daily maximum temperatures between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days. The public is advised to stay updated on weather conditions via MetMalaysia’s official website.

For real-time updates, visit https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/.