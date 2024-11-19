House arrest bill needs to be studied, fine-tuned to ensure orderly implementation - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have expressed their hope that the new house arrest bill proposed by the government will be studied and fine-tuned to ensure an orderly implementation and guarantee public safety.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the new Act would reduce prison congestion, as the current 87,000 inmates are causing a strain on prison capacity, which stands at 74,000 inmates.

“In principle, PDRM understands the problem and hopes the suggested (house arrest bill) will be studied and fine-tuned to ensure its orderly implementation.

“The most important thing is the public safety and order are maintained overall,” he said when contacted.

Razarudin said the police were ready to work together on the matter by providing suggestions and improvements in an engagement session with the Prisons Department and the Home Ministry to ensure the interest of all parties, especially the public, is maintained.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution had said on Oct 19 that the house arrest bill would be tabled next year after the Cabinet had agreed to provide approval in principle.

The bill aims to allow about 20,000 inmates from certain categories who qualify for consideration to undergo house arrest after being vetted.

These inmates include first time offenders who did not commit major crimes, pregnant women, the elderly and the disabled.

Meanwhile, Razarudin said police will apply to extend the remand order against a security guard suspected to be involved in a fake job offer letter case using the name of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The move follows the expiry of the 32-year-old man’s three-day remand tomorrow.

“The investigation continues to obtain scientific and forensic evidence to analyse the suspect’s mobile phone and computer,” he said.

Earlier, the media reported that police launched an investigation after a public servant in Kuching, Sarawak informed Fadillah via WhatsApp last Thursday about coming across two official letters from the Prime Minister’s Department at a government agency office in Kuching.

Following this, a man employed since 2018 at a government premises in Samarahan, Sarawak, was detained to assist with the investigation.