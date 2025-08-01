PETALING JAYA: A housewife ended up giving away her valuables amounting to thousands of ringgit to three women who approached her for directions on Tuesday (Jan 7).

The New Straits Times reported that the 57-year-old victim claimed she was hypnotised when taking the three alleged perpetrators to her Kuantan home before letting them have her money and jewellery, worth RM137,500.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed a police report was lodged by the housewife on the same day the incident took place.

He added that the three women approached the victim as a ploy to find a home.

“The victim claimed that she did not know the location.

“She was then instructed to withdraw her savings and surrender cash kept at her house.

“While at her home, the victim believed she was hypnotised (pukau) and handed over her jewellery and gold to the suspects,” he was quoted as saying.