“Think 99 times!”: M’sian badminton icon warns buyers after losing RM285k on luxury dream car

FORMER world No. 1 badminton player Tan Boon Heong has issued a heartfelt warning to fellow car enthusiasts after revealing he lost a staggering RM285,000 on a luxury SUV purchase — his dream car, a 2018 Range Rover Sport.

In a candid social media post that quickly gained traction online, Tan opened up about the financial reality behind his RM530,000 splurge, urging others to be cautious before following in his footsteps.

ALSO READ: M’sian badminton star Ong Yew Sin proposes to Japan’s Aya Ohori in dreamy surprise, wins hearts online

“After driving it for a year, I noticed the car’s value wasn’t holding up well, so I decided to sell it. But by then, the Land Rover hype had already cooled off.

Hoping to recover some of his investment, Tan initially listed the vehicle at RM450,000 — already an RM80,000 drop. He said a few friends expressed interest in buying it, claiming they’d go for it “even if it’s slightly overpriced.”

“One friend said he wanted to buy it — even said he’d pay a bit more. But in the end, he ghosted me. Honestly, just all talk.

“I kept lowering the price — RM375k, RM350k, RM345k — still no buyer,” he recounted.

“Then a follower came along, acted all confident about buying it, and even paid a deposit. I was over the moon... but the loan got rejected because he hadn’t been repaying the bank on time.

“Now someone has offered RM245k and paid a deposit. Fingers crossed that the loan gets approved. If not, or if the buyer backs out, I might just keep the car as a vintage collection piece.

“To anyone who’s thinking of buying a Land Rover — please think 99 times. You’ll lose a lot of money. I’m not joking,” he wrote.

“Even after selling it, I still owe the bank RM140k. But at least I’ll be free... and hey, I did fulfil my dream.

“Just... paid a heavy price for it in the end,” his post read.

His post sparked a wave of responses online, ranging from criticism to financial advice. Some users accused him of poor money management, while others mocked his choices.

In a follow-up post on June 28, Tan fired back with a pointed message.

“Lost money buying a car and people say I can’t manage finances. You’re so good at managing money — are you rich yet?” he wrote.

“Life is all about experiences. Lose money? Just earn it back.

“Why be so hung up over it?” he asked.

“You can’t take your money with you when you’re gone anyway.

“To sum it up: You only live once — if you don’t enjoy life, what’s the point?

He wrapped it up with a sharp mic drop: “You laugh at me for being a fool, I laugh at you for never having driven a Range Rover.