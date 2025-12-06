PUTRAJAYA: The National Farmers, Breeders and Fishermen’s Day (HPPNK) 2025 celebration will take place at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, from Aug 1 to 3.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said this year’s edition was special as it commemorated the 50th anniversary of HPPNK, which was first introduced in 1975.

He said the celebration, which carried the theme “Kudrat Kami Menjamin Pertiwi”, would highlight the spirit and commitment of the agriculture, livestock and fisheries sectors in ensuring food security for the well-being of the people.

“HPPNK is a prestigious event that will bring together farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen from across the country to celebrate their contributions in ensuring food sufficiency and security, as well as in driving the development of the country’s agro-food sector,” he said at the pre-launch ceremony of the celebration here today.

Mohamad said the HPPNK 2025 celebration would be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and was expected to attract over 500,000 visitors, with a projected sales value of up to RM100 million.

Elaborating, Mohamad said 18 interesting segments would be featured under four main focus areas, namely Agro Millenia, Sufficient and Guaranteed, Sejahtera MADANI, as well as Sales and Entrepreneurship.

He said one of the main attractions would be the Agro MADANI Mega Sales, featuring the Malaysia MADANI Food concept, which would offer over 300 food selections, including popular Sabah dishes, along with daily necessities sold at prices 10 to 30 per cent lower than market prices.

“Various exhibitions and activities on technology and innovation will be held, including the Technology and Sustainability Exhibition and the crop and padi segment, as well as the Livestock and Aquaculture Exhibition.

“HPPNK not only celebrates the contributions of those in the sector but also provides opportunities for strategic networking, knowledge sharing and business ventures,” he said.

Mohamad said food security would remain the main focus of the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry in efforts to reduce reliance on imports and boost local production.