HRD Corp chief bows out after strong growth, bold reforms

PETALING JAYA: After five transformative years at the helm of the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp), Datuk Wira Shahul Dawood officially stepped down on April 14, leaving behind a legacy of bold reforms and strategic leadership that redefined Malaysia’s workforce development landscape.

Appointed in 2020, Shahul is widely credited with driving innovation, accelerating institutional growth and reinforcing HRD Corp’s commitment to strengthening the nation’s

human capital.

His leadership redefined HRD Corp’s operational framework and solidified its role as a key enabler of industry-relevant upskilling initiatives nationwide.

Operating under the Human Resources Ministry, HRD Corp collects and manages training levies from nearly 100,000 registered employers. The levies are channelled into approved training programmes aimed at equipping the country’s workforce with

future-ready skills.

The scale of HRD Corp’s operations is substantial, with managed funds amounting to billions of ringgit, underscoring the confidence placed in the organisation by both the government and private sector.

One of Shahul’s most notable achievements was fostering a

high-performance culture that prioritised excellence, accountability, innovation and results. This cultural shift empowered teams, strengthened internal governance and enhanced service delivery to stakeholders.

He also transformed HRD Corp into a more agile, data-driven and responsive organisation, capable of adapting to the rapidly evolving needs of employers, industries and workers across Malaysia.

Financially, HRD Corp achieved record-breaking milestones during Shahul’s tenure. In 2024, the organisation recorded its highest-ever income at RM434.2 million, representing an 86% increase from 2020. Its surplus before tax surged to RM127 million, reflecting a 393% growth over five years.

Assets under management surpassed RM4 billion, an increase of 101% since 2020, while the organisation’s return on investment improved to 5.3% in 2024, up from 3.7% in 2020.

At the heart of HRD Corp’s impact was its levy and grant mechanism. In 2024 alone, RM2.32 billion was collected in levies, with RM2.28 billion disbursed in grants – achieving a 98% utilisation rate. All 2024 figures are unaudited at the time of this report.

The financial and operational achievements, combined with policy innovation and an inclusive training agenda, have become hallmarks of Shahul’s leadership – one marked by vision, resilience, and measurable impact.

Internally, his departure was met with heartfelt tributes. Staff described Shahul as an inspiring and purpose-driven leader who instilled a strong sense of mission within the organisation.

Under his guidance, HRD Corp launched numerous initiatives aimed at promoting future-ready skills, digital literacy and inclusive access to training, ensuring that no segment of the workforce was left behind.

His emphasis on collaboration with industry partners further cemented HRD Corp’s role as a vital bridge between the public and private sectors. As he bids farewell, Shahul leaves behind an institution transformed in both structure and spirit, and well-positioned for sustainable growth and continued relevance in Malaysia’s evolving labour landscape.