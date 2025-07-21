Hussein Omar’s expertise vital for JSJN leadership amid challenges – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has emphasised that Datuk Hussein Omar Khan’s extensive background in criminal investigations positions him as the ideal leader for the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) amid increasingly complex challenges.

Mohd Khalid stated that Hussein’s appointment as the new JSJN director demonstrates the leadership’s trust in his capabilities.

“With his solid background, I am confident he will lead and further strengthen JSJN’s role in addressing the changing landscape of narcotics crime,“ he said during the handover ceremony at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess in Bukit Aman.

The IGP also witnessed the transfer of duties from outgoing acting JSJN director Datuk Mat Zani @ Mohd Salahuddin Che Ali to Hussein.

Deputy IGP Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay was present at the event.

Mohd Khalid urged all police personnel to maintain professionalism and integrity.

“Continue to strictly follow all rules and directives to ensure excellent service delivery. Let me emphasise that the force will not tolerate any form of misconduct that could tarnish PDRM’s image,“ he added. - Bernama