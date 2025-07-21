Fly Jalur Gemilang to show love for Malaysia - JaPen DG

PUTRAJAYA: Reignite patriotic spirit by flying the Jalur Gemilang during National Month and Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations, set to launch in Muar, Johor on July 27.

Information Department (JaPen) director-general Julina Johan emphasised that displaying the national flag symbolises unity, struggle, and love for the nation.

She reminded citizens to follow proper flag protocol, ensuring the Jalur Gemilang is in good condition and placed respectfully.

“Do not display a tattered flag.

Position it with honour as it represents our values as Malaysians,“ she said during a media briefing.

This year’s National Day will be celebrated on August 31 at Dataran Putrajaya, while Malaysia Day takes place on September 16 in Penang under the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’.

For event details, visit www.merdeka360.my or follow Merdeka360 on Facebook, Instagram, and X. – Bernama