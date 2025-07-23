“I don’t want immunity”: Mahathir responds to Anwar on Batu Puteh

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) said he is prepared to defend himself in court over Malaysia’s decision to withdraw its claim to Pulau Batu Puteh, stressing that age should not be a factor in the matter.

His remarks came in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s statement in the Dewan Rakyat where he said the Cabinet had decided not to pursue legal action against Dr Mahathir due to his advanced age.

“Yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat, I was found guilty in the case of Malaysia’s withdrawal of its claim to Pulau Batu Puteh.

“Despite that, no action was taken against me because of my age,“ Mahathir said in a statement today.

He expressed concern over the language used, noting that only the courts and public prosecutors have the authority to determine guilt.

“He (Anwar) said no action was taken against me because I am 100 years old. It means I have immunity over the issue.

“I don’t want any immunity. If you accuse me of being guilty, bring me to court and prove it. I know I am innocent and I want to prove it too,“ he said.

Dr Mahathir added that immunity is typically sought by those unwilling to face trial, suggesting he had no such hesitation.

In Dec 2024, a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) recommended a criminal investigation into Dr Mahathir under Sections 415(b) and 418 of the Penal Code.

The recommendation centred on the 2018 decision by his administration to withdraw Malaysia’s application for a review of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Pulau Batu Puteh.

The 2008 ICJ ruling had determined that Batu Puteh belonged to Singapore, Middle Rocks to Malaysia, and that ownership of South Ledge would depend on maritime delimitation.

The RCI concluded that a civil suit against the former prime minister was not feasible due to the six-year limitation period and did not propose that Malaysia seek a fresh interpretation of the ICJ judgment, although the option remains available.