PUTRAJAYA: A former chairman of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) told the High Court, here, today, that he was not appointed to the country’s strategic investment company merely to ensure that all decisions made by then-Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak were carried out.

Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamaruddin, 75, who served as 1MDB chairman from 2009 to 2016, also refuted the prosecution’s claim that he acted as Najib’s proxy within the company.

The 12th defence witness was responding to cross-examination by deputy public prosecutor (DPP) Kamal Baharin Omar at Najib’s trial for allegedly misappropriating RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds.

Kamal Baharin: I put it to you that you are, in fact, Najib’s proxy in 1MDB, ensuring that all suspicious actions could be carried out. Do you agree?”

Che Lodin: I disagree.

Previously, Che Lodin testified that, while he had known Najib for nearly 50 years, their relationship remained strictly professional. He said that their interactions were formal, as Najib was the Minister of Defence during Che Lodin’s tenure at the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT).

Meanwhile, today’s trial proceedings were cut short after Najib’s counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah informed Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah (now a Court of Appeal judge) that two government officials who are potential witnesses had yet to receive government approval to testify.

Muhammad Shafee said the officials had not been granted a waiver of solicitor-client privilege, which is currently held by 1MDB chairman Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican.

In response, DPP Ahmad Akram Gharib informed the court that the prosecution was notified earlier that 1MDB’s board was scheduled to meet today, to deliberate on granting the waiver.

Justice Sequerah then instructed both parties to update the court on the waiver’s status.

“If it (the signing of the waiver) is not done today, inform me tomorrow, so that I can issue any necessary orders at my disposal to expedite the trial.

“I do not think I am very keen to wait for anyone there to put pen to a signature, to hold up this trial, which is of public interest,” said the judge.

On Oct 30 last year, Justice Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence, after ruling that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against him.

Najib, 71, faces 25 charges, including four counts of abusing his position to accept RM2.3 billion in bribes from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The hearing resumes tomorrow.