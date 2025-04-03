SEPANG: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) enforcement team has conducted 3,275 inspections under the Op Pantau 2025 since its launch last Sunday, said Deputy Minister Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said that nationwide inspections focused on Ramadan bazaars, Aidilfitri bazaars, public markets, wet markets, supermarkets, and grocery stores.

Perak recorded the highest number of cases with 10, followed by Selangor with four, Sabah with three, and Johor and Kelantan with two each.

“In just two days, we have received 116 complaints, issued 21 compounds totalling RM6,600, and confiscated goods worth RM900,” she said at a press conference after launching the Rahmah Ramadan Bazaar (BRR) here today.

Fuziah added that these enforcement measures underscore the ministry’s commitment to preventing unjustified price hikes, ensuring proper price labelling, and curbing the use of illegal weighing devices.

Regarding BRR, Fuziah said there are currently 96 BRR locations nationwide, including nine in Selangor.

“What makes this BRR special is that visitors can purchase the Menu Rahmah for just RM5 and make digital transactions. Today alone, 6,000 e-wallets were distributed to traders and visitors,“ she said.

She added that traders received RM100, while visitors were given RM20.

“This initiative not only promotes digital transactions among traders but also educates the community on transitioning towards a fully cashless economy,” she said.