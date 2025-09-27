IJN: Cardiovascular deaths preventable with healthy habits

PETALING JAYA: Heart disease may be the nation’s number one silent killer but it is also one that Malaysians can prevent if they make the right choices, said National Heart Institute (IJN) deputy CEO Datuk Akmal Arief Mohamed Fauzi.

He said public awareness and healthy habits are crucial in reducing cardiovascular deaths.

“Heart disease is still the number one killer in Malaysia and the Southeast Asian region as well.

“As the National Heart Institute, our role goes beyond providing the best treatments as education and preventive measures are equally important,” he said at the launch of IJN’s World Heart Day 2025 celebration at The Curve in Mutiara Damansara yesterday.

He said poor diet and smoking remain the biggest obstacles.

“When we talk about awareness, it involves habits and behaviours that people can actually change. Unfortunately, some individuals may not see the value of healthy living until it is too late.”

He said IJN had introduced initiatives such as its Quit Smoking Clinic and community outreach efforts to encourage healthier lifestyles.

“Practise a healthy lifestyle daily and do not hesitate to come to the National Heart Institute for advice and support,” he said, urging Malaysians to take advantage of free screenings and preventive services.

“Our hope is that the public will continue to participate in programmes like these.”

The five-day event, themed “It’s Not Just a Game, It’s About Your Heart!”, runs from Sept 24 to 28 and features free heart screenings, CPR demonstrations, children activities and fitness challenges.

Akmal said the programme has already attracted more than a thousand visitors.

“Our mission is to sustain the National Heart Institute’s role as a leading cardiovascular centre in the region. Together with all stakeholders, we will continue raising awareness, promoting prevention and delivering the latest treatments and procedures for the benefit of all Malaysians.”